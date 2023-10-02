A new gold-coloured Toronto Raptors jersey may have just leaked

Due to a delayed flight, Dennis Schröder didn’t end up actually meeting the press corps on his first media day with the Toronto Raptors after signing with the team this offseason.

But despite only making the latter part of media day, the team’s new anticipated starting point guard might’ve accidentally made team history with a social media leak.

As per a now-deleted Instagram story posted on Monday, Schröder seemed to leak a Raptors uniform that wasn’t something they’d previously worn in their history: a solid gold base uniform, complete with black letters.

While the franchise had had plenty of black-and-gold colour combinations over the years as a nod to team global ambassador Drake’s affiliation with the team, Schröder seems to have leaked a look that’s something different than what Toronto fans are used to.

Dennis Schroder’s first look in a Raptors uniform🔥 pic.twitter.com/LmOHYD076D — . (@GTJGotNext) October 2, 2023

Toronto currently has a set of three jerseys in each of black, red, and white that are part of their regular rotation that made their debut in the 2020-21 season. Assuming it is in fact a new jersey the team is adopting this upcoming year, the uniform leaked by Schröder will likely officially debut at some point over the coming months.

“[On the way] to my 4th plane ride,” Schröder added in the caption of the now-gone story, with the team heading to training camp in British Columbia starting tomorrow. “4/12 hours to Vancouver.”

Schroder averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds in 66 games in the 2022-23 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and signed with Toronto earlier this summer on a reported two-year, $26 million deal.

Playing for his native Germany at the FIBA World Cup this summer, Schröder led his side both to the gold medal, while picking up tournament MVP along the way. Averaging 19.1 points per game while adding 6.1 assists per night, Schröder was a force nearly every game for the tournament.