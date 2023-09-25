Raptors are the "hottest name" in Damian Lillard trade market: report

Are the Toronto Raptors a serious contender to trade for seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard?

Well, at least a pair of NBA executives seem to think so.

Lillard, the 34-year-old point guard who has spent his entire 11-year pro career with the Portland Trailblazers after being drafted sixth overall in 2012, has been the subject of trade rumours since putting forward his intentions of a trade request back on July 1.

While the Miami Heat have widely been reported as Lillard’s preferred destination, Toronto is reportedly picking up momentum as a possible suitor for the veteran guard.

“The hottest name that I’m hearing right now of interest is the Toronto Raptors,” ESPN’s Marc J. Spears said Monday on NBA Today. “Talked to two really high-ranking team executives, and they said Toronto is the frontrunner.”

In an article published earlier today, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange wrote: “I can confirm the Toronto Raptors, per sources, are very much in the mix. Certainly not all the way there and likely not even halfway to getting a deal done, but progress has been made.”

Lillard has averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 769 regular-season games over the course of his career in Portland while putting up 25.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 61 games in the playoffs in his career.

There’s no denying Lillard’s talent, as he’s put up a near-certain Hall of Fame resume despite winning just four playoff series in his career.

But the biggest roadblock to any trade — to Toronto or elsewhere — is the massive contract he’s owed moving forward, as he’s signed through the 2026-27 season, where he will be making $63 million in the final year of his deal.

Then, of course, there’s the question of whether Lillard would be satisfied with playing in Toronto or whether he’d be looking to re-route himself to a new destination regardless.

For now, it seems like it’ll be another few days, months, or even weeks before we stop hearing about Lillard trade rumours before the situation is resolved one way or another.