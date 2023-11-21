Raptors players serenade Gradey Dick on team plane for his birthday

It hasn’t even been a month since Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick officially began his NBA career, but it’s clear that he’s feeling the love from his teammates.

On Monday, the Wichita, Kansas, native and Toronto’s first-round draft selection from this past year hit the ripe age of 20, and his teammates made sure to make the 6’8″ forward feel special.

In a video posted to the team’s social media accounts yesterday, Raptors players, coaches, and staff members alike were seen singing “Happy Birthday” to the youngster while travelling on the team plane to Tuesday’s in-season tournament game against the Orlando Magic.

Toronto star forward Scottie Barnes took over the plane’s microphone to lead the song, while everyone else quickly joined in as the team presented Dick with a birthday cake.

While everyone on the plane seemed to be full of laughter and joy, plenty of the Instagram commenters didn’t appear particularly impressed with the team’s singing abilities.

“Well they won’t be singers once their NBA careers are done,” one comment read.

“Good thing they don’t sing that often because that was terrible,” another added.

While it’s still early in the regular season, Toronto’s game against the Magic on Tuesday is as close as you can get to a must-win in terms of the context of the in-season tournament. After dropping Friday’s game at home to the Boston Celtics, they’ll likely need to win each of their remaining three group play games for a shot at advancing to the tournament quarterfinals as a wild card team.

Tipoff for tonight’s game is set for 4 pm PT/7 pm ET.