Raptors game interrupted by protester storming the court

Toronto Raptors fans in attendance on Monday night were subject to a rather rare stoppage in play during the second quarter.

A protester entered the court during a Raptors game tonight at Scotiabank Arena against the Denver Nuggets, carrying a cardboard sign before eventually being escorted off by security and ejected from the stadium.

Broadcast cameras from TSN caught a glimpse of the intruder, though quickly cut away as the game was stopped midway through the second quarter before being restarted after a brief stoppage.

A Raptors spokesperson later confirmed to media that it was an animal rights protester, though no specific groups or motives were attached to the individual.

Later in the evening, a public service announcement from Raptors PA announcer Herbie Kuhn reminded fans that entering the court would be grounds for an immediate ejection.

The protest was in violation of at least two policies in the Scotiabank Arena code of conduct.

The venue does not allow fans in attendance to display “signs, symbols, images or messaging that are deemed to be political and divisive in nature or related to a foreign conflict,” while “entering the playing surface or performance area” is also an objectionable offence.

Meanwhile, the league-wide NBA fan code of conduct has a similar policy, stating that “guests who engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court will be immediately ejected from the arena.”

At press time, Toronto was leading the Nuggets 88-83 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Toronto heads to Charlotte on Wednesday for their next contest against the Hornets, before returning home Friday and Saturday for games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.