Raptors' victory chain is back but with a new look

The Toronto Raptors’ victory chain is back.

After a disappointing season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the week, the Raptors bounced back last night with a 115-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. With the win, fans learned that the victory chain introduced a season ago, is back for the 2024-25 season.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic, hired by the organization in June 2023, introduced the victory chain. After each win, he awards it to whichever player he feels had the biggest impact on the game, last night being Scottie Barnes.

“We got a new one, new addition over here, still spinning,” Rajakovic told his team in the locker room. “Scottie, this one tonight goes to you.”

Fans quickly noticed upon seeing the video that this chain has a different look than the one a year ago. While last year’s (which can be viewed below) had their regular logo on it, the new chain pays homage to the franchise’s 30-year anniversary.

Seeing Barnes get rewarded with the chain last night was no real surprise, as he finished the night with a team-high 27 points. The 23-year-old also had five rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The chain may not be Barnes’ for long, however, as the Raptors are right back in action tonight versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves, led by Anthony Edwards, are a much different-looking team this season. This past summer, they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in a three-way deal. In return, they received a significant package that included Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Tonight’s game, set to take place at Target Center, will get underway at 8 pm ET.