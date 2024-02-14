"I hate it here": Raptors fans aren't loving latest pics of Kyle Lowry in Philly

Though it’s been nearly three years since Kyle Lowry has played for the Toronto Raptors, it doesn’t seem like the fan base has forgotten about him.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Lowry would be signing for the rest of the season with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers, shortly after being bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.

On Tuesday night, the 76ers made the news official and shared the first photos of Lowry walking through the team’s facility.

The pair of photos showed both Lowry signing a contract and him walking by the franchise’s latest NBA title, when they won the 1983 Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Lowry, of course, won his own championship while in Toronto back in 2019, including being part of an epic second-round series win over the 76ers that ended with a historic game-winning shot by Kawhi Leonard at the conclusion of Game 7.

Raptors fans, well, weren’t exactly too fond of the photos, as you might expect given the longstanding rivalry between the two teams.

I want him BACK https://t.co/otVPf4YPlz — Make Oxtail Cheap Again (@simsimmaaz) February 14, 2024

SICK TO MY STOMACHHHH 😭 https://t.co/PD6Pnby63t — Waqas Choudary 🇵🇸🍉 (@Waqas1619) February 14, 2024

i feel many conflicting emotions https://t.co/RCkupjJqli — maddie (@maddiecholette) February 14, 2024

It’s not the first time Toronto fans have been through this — the same sort of feelings were evoked when Lowry showed up at the Miami Heat facility back in 2021.

But there’s a distinctly different feel to this signing, given the fact he’ll also be reuniting with former Toronto head coach Nick Nurse, who is in his first year in charge of the 76ers.

At age 37, Lowry isn’t quite the player he used to be, averaging 8.2 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds in 37 games this season with the Heat. But he’ll likely be expected to be a key piece of Philadelphia’s rotation, with the 76ers aiming to break their longstanding championship curse.

Lowry and the 76ers are scheduled to visit Toronto on March 31, where he’s expected to get a large cheer, even if he’s suiting up for a rival team.