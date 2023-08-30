Danny Green recalls Raptors epic championship party in Vegas with Drake

It’s been over four years since the Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship, but stories about the team continue to come out.

And though he was with the team for just the one season after coming over to Toronto from San Antonio alongside Kawhi Leonard, Danny Green has always shown his appreciation for what the team was able to accomplish that year.

On a recent episode of the No Chill podcast with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, Green detailed a bit of personal experience as to how the afterparties usually work as a three-time NBA champion himself.

“If you finish in the east, if you win or lose, you’ll probably make a stop in Miami on your way back to the west. If you win in the west, you’ll probably make a stop in Vegas or somewhere before you head back east,” Green explained.

Green averaged 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 24 games for the Raptors in the 2019 playoffs, where he won his second NBA championship, having also won with the Spurs in 2014 and the Lakers in 2020.

For the Raptors’ win in 2019, they clinched their title at Golden State’s Oracle Arena, located in Oakland, California. So, after celebrating for a few hours at the arena and doing all their postgame media and photo obligations, the squad headed out for some time in Vegas — where team ambassador Drake joined them at XS Nightclub the following night.

“I’m in the Wynn lobby, there’s a big [expletive] standing by guest services that looks like Kawhi, I was like that makes no sense. Then I found out y’all were out there turning up,” Arenas’ co-host, Josiah Johnson, added.

Some of the Raptors’ players then headed to Los Angeles to party ahead of the team’s epic parade the following Monday.

“Drake’s plane stayed, we took the team plane back,” Green added. “Wifey was waiting for me to get back home. They went for like, the day and then they flew back from LA.”

Green’s full interview is available below: