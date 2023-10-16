SportsBasketballRaptorsCanada

Raptors have made a few changes to their court this season

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Oct 16 2023, 3:32 pm
Raptors have made a few changes to their court this season
Sportsnet

The Toronto Raptors are getting a makeover this season — and we’re not talking about the roster.

After playing to a raucous crowd in Vancouver in their preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings, Toronto faced the Australia-based Carins Taipans on Sunday evening at Scotiabank Arena.

And while the game itself wasn’t close — it was a 134-93 win for the home side — it offered our first look at a few subtle tweaks at the team’s actual playing floor.

Three major changes highlighted the team’s new look court.

Firstly, the double branding of “Scotiabank Arena” on the floor has changed from black to red, adding a bit of colour pop to the middle of the court. Secondly, the team has embraced thinner sidelines, removing an outside border that spanned around two feet around the court and read “North” in several different languages.

Lastly, the team has overlaid various portions of raptor claws around the sideline and baseline areas, although they might look more like strange black shapes at first glance if you’re not quite sure what they are.

Here’s a closer look comparing last year’s floor to this year’s from the broadcast angle:

Raptors court 2022-23

raptors

Raptors court 2023-24

And here are a few looks at the sidelines and baselines on either side of the court featuring the aforementioned claws:

The Raptors travel to Chicago where they’ll take on the Bulls for a preseason matchup on Tuesday evening, before closing out their exhibition schedule with a home game against the Washington Wizards this Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

Adam LaskarisAdam Laskaris
+ Offside
+ Basketball
+ Raptors
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop