Air Canada has a plane with a Vince Carter design on it now

As the Toronto Raptors prepare to raise Vince Carter’s No. 15 to the rafters this weekend, Air Canada has announced a unique tribute to the Hall of Famer, unveiling a customized airplane in his honour.

The airline recently unveiled a new livery on one of their A220 planes, which prominently features the former player’s silhouette, signature, and jersey number.

Honouring Vince “Air Canada” Carter with a special livery on one of @AirCanada’s A220 to help retire #15 in style ✈️🏀 pic.twitter.com/cESf9HNJzA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 1, 2024

Carter got a look at the aircraft on Friday and autographed it.

The tribute is an acknowledgement of Carter’s seven seasons with the Raptors, during which his dunks and clutch performances earned him the nickname “Air Canada” — a nod to both his playing style and the arena’s then-sponsor.

“Everyone at Air Canada is beyond excited to celebrate Vince Carter’s trailblazing career,” said Andy Shibata, Air Canada’s VP of brand, in a company press release.

“As the national airline, we’re proud of our long-standing support for Canada’s teams and exceptional athletes. Vince Carter’s legacy shows that in addition to his number taking its place in the rafters, it also is meant to fly.”

With the customized livery set to circle the skies until the spring of next year, Carter, who announced his NBA retirement in 2020, was grateful for the touching addition to an already emotional past few weeks.

“The city of Toronto, and Canada as a whole, has meant so much to me throughout my career,” said the 47-year-old. “I am deeply touched by this tribute from Air Canada and can’t wait to share the excitement with all the incredible fans across the country.”

Air Canada will also play a key role in Saturday’s jersey retirement ceremony at Scotiabank Arena ahead of Toronto’s game against the Sacramento Kings. The airline will enhance the festivities with an employee-led t-shirt toss and a tribute video celebrating the Florida native’s lasting impact on both the sport and the city.

With the Raptors celebrating 30 years in the NBA, Carter will be the first player to have his number retired by the franchise.