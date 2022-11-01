Raptors announcer Jack Armstrong is dropping a Christmas album

Toronto Raptors announcer Jack Armstrong has filled many roles over the years: college basketball coach, NBA announcer for the better part of two decades, a diehard Buffalo Bills fan, and a general ambassador of having a good time.

Heck, he even went viral once for mistaking Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy from Anchorman for male adult film star Ron Jeremy.

But ahead of this year’s holiday season, he’s trying his hand at something (somewhat) new: releasing a Christmas album?

“Excited to announce my new album, Hellooo and Happy Holidays will be coming out November 18 on Comedy Records! Proceeds benefit MLSE Foundation and The Special Olympics,” Armstrong announced in a tweet.

The title of the album is an obvious play off his infamous “Hello!!!” catchphrase, uttered throughout Raptors games whenever big moments hit.

It’s not quite clear exactly what to expect from Armstrong’s album, but we’re sure there will be a few good puns in there and plenty of references to basketball. We can only hope that Scottie Barnes is featured showcasing his vocal range on a track, with Toronto head coach Nick Nurse playing either the guitar, the piano, or a little bit of both.

Armstrong will also be hosting a holiday sing-along party on December 6 at the Danforth Music Hall, where he’ll be performing the album in front of a live audience.

Tickets will be going on a Live Nation presale this Thursday, November 3 at 10 am ET, with the public sale happening Friday at the same time.

