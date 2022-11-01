The Raptors went all out for their Halloween party this year (PHOTOS)

The Toronto Raptors might be one of the scariest teams to play against in the NBA right now.

With a lineup full of players 6’8″ and taller, the Raptors are a unique force unmatched by few teams in NBA history when it comes to their style of play.

They might not be the most talented bunch on paper, but there’s hardly an easy night when playing against Toronto.

But they’re pretty scary off the floor, too.

This past Saturday, the Raptors took to the town for the team’s annual Halloween party, with just about the full roster in attendance.

Pascal Siakam might’ve won the costume contest with his depiction of 50 Cent, though there were plenty of other strong costumes on the night, including Masai Ujiri dressed up as Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem Joffer from the cult classic movie Coming to America.

More photos of the team’s outfits, including Scottie Barnes (dressed as a construction worker alongside his videographer in Max Gilberg) were shared on the Raptors’ Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors)

And of course, the team’s own Open Gym documentary series cameras were there to capture all the festivities.

Raptors Halloween Party 👻 Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/8yehBL7FB9 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) October 31, 2022

The tricks (and a few treats) continued on Monday night, with Toronto winning 139-109 over the Atlanta Hawks on Halloween evening.

Siakam even came dressed to the postgame press conference wearing an orange balaclava but denied it was any sort of follow-up costume.

“I don’t think it’s a costume,” Siakam told reporters. “It’s just a fit.”