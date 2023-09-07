How much money every Toronto Raptors player will make in 2023-24

The Toronto Raptors have quite the season ahead of them.

Dealing with a new starting point guard, Dennis Schröder, and a new head coach in Darko Rajaković, the team is looking to rebuild in some fashion after a tough 2022-23 campaign.

“Sometimes change is hard. But we believe change is good,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said at a press conference earlier this offseason while announcing Rajaković’s hire. “It’s been an incredible process for us.”

With sky-high expectations coming off a 48-win campaign in 2021-22 that saw Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year, Toronto faltered to just 41 wins and a loss in their only play-in tournament game to miss last year’s postseason.

There are 12 players with experience in Toronto currently in the mix for the franchise, though there’s a healthy dose of new blood as well.

Counting two-way roster spots of newcomers Javon Freeman-Liberty and Markquis Nowell, there are up to eight new faces in the mix for the team this season, though we’ll likely see a few of those weeded out once training camp gets underway next month.

Toronto’s roster isn’t exactly loaded with high-salary players for the incoming year, with Pascal Siakam being the lone starter making upwards of $20 million next season. In the final year of his four-year deal with the Raptors, contract (and trade) talks will no doubt linger over the team throughout the year until further clarity on his long-term future is reached.

With all that said, here’s how much money each player is slated to make next year, via Spotrac:

Pascal Siakam $37,893,408 Jakob Poeltl $19,500,000 OG Anunoby $18,642,857 Gary Trent Jr. $18,560,000 Dennis Schröder $12,405,000 Chris Boucher $11,750,000 Scottie Barnes $8,008,680 Thaddeus Young $8,000,000 Otto Porter Jr. $6,300,000 Gradey Dick $4,536,720 Jalen McDaniels $4,516,000 Precious Achiuwa $4,379,527 Malachi Flynn $3,873,025 Garrett Temple $3,196,448 Jeff Dowtin $2,019,706 Christian Koloko $1,719,864 Mouhamadou Gueye* $1,119,563 Kevin Obanor* $1,119,563