How much money every Toronto Raptors player will make in 2023-24

Sep 7 2023, 7:45 pm
The Toronto Raptors have quite the season ahead of them.

Dealing with a new starting point guard, Dennis Schröder, and a new head coach in Darko Rajaković, the team is looking to rebuild in some fashion after a tough 2022-23 campaign.

“Sometimes change is hard. But we believe change is good,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said at a press conference earlier this offseason while announcing Rajaković’s hire. “It’s been an incredible process for us.”

With sky-high expectations coming off a 48-win campaign in 2021-22 that saw Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year, Toronto faltered to just 41 wins and a loss in their only play-in tournament game to miss last year’s postseason.

There are 12 players with experience in Toronto currently in the mix for the franchise, though there’s a healthy dose of new blood as well.

Counting two-way roster spots of newcomers Javon Freeman-Liberty and Markquis Nowell, there are up to eight new faces in the mix for the team this season, though we’ll likely see a few of those weeded out once training camp gets underway next month.

Toronto’s roster isn’t exactly loaded with high-salary players for the incoming year, with Pascal Siakam being the lone starter making upwards of $20 million next season. In the final year of his four-year deal with the Raptors, contract (and trade) talks will no doubt linger over the team throughout the year until further clarity on his long-term future is reached.

With all that said, here’s how much money each player is slated to make next year, via Spotrac:

Pascal Siakam $37,893,408
Jakob Poeltl $19,500,000
OG Anunoby $18,642,857
Gary Trent Jr. $18,560,000
Dennis Schröder $12,405,000
Chris Boucher $11,750,000
Scottie Barnes $8,008,680
Thaddeus Young $8,000,000
Otto Porter Jr. $6,300,000
Gradey Dick $4,536,720
Jalen McDaniels $4,516,000
Precious Achiuwa $4,379,527
Malachi Flynn $3,873,025
Garrett Temple $3,196,448
Jeff Dowtin $2,019,706
Christian Koloko $1,719,864
Mouhamadou Gueye* $1,119,563
Kevin Obanor* $1,119,563
