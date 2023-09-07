How much money every Toronto Raptors player will make in 2023-24
The Toronto Raptors have quite the season ahead of them.
Dealing with a new starting point guard, Dennis Schröder, and a new head coach in Darko Rajaković, the team is looking to rebuild in some fashion after a tough 2022-23 campaign.
“Sometimes change is hard. But we believe change is good,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said at a press conference earlier this offseason while announcing Rajaković’s hire. “It’s been an incredible process for us.”
With sky-high expectations coming off a 48-win campaign in 2021-22 that saw Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year, Toronto faltered to just 41 wins and a loss in their only play-in tournament game to miss last year’s postseason.
There are 12 players with experience in Toronto currently in the mix for the franchise, though there’s a healthy dose of new blood as well.
Counting two-way roster spots of newcomers Javon Freeman-Liberty and Markquis Nowell, there are up to eight new faces in the mix for the team this season, though we’ll likely see a few of those weeded out once training camp gets underway next month.
Toronto’s roster isn’t exactly loaded with high-salary players for the incoming year, with Pascal Siakam being the lone starter making upwards of $20 million next season. In the final year of his four-year deal with the Raptors, contract (and trade) talks will no doubt linger over the team throughout the year until further clarity on his long-term future is reached.
With all that said, here’s how much money each player is slated to make next year, via Spotrac:
|Pascal Siakam
|$37,893,408
|Jakob Poeltl
|$19,500,000
|OG Anunoby
|$18,642,857
|Gary Trent Jr.
|$18,560,000
|Dennis Schröder
|$12,405,000
|Chris Boucher
|$11,750,000
|Scottie Barnes
|$8,008,680
|Thaddeus Young
|$8,000,000
|Otto Porter Jr.
|$6,300,000
|Gradey Dick
|$4,536,720
|Jalen McDaniels
|$4,516,000
|Precious Achiuwa
|$4,379,527
|Malachi Flynn
|$3,873,025
|Garrett Temple
|$3,196,448
|Jeff Dowtin
|$2,019,706
|Christian Koloko
|$1,719,864
|Mouhamadou Gueye*
|$1,119,563
|Kevin Obanor*
|$1,119,563
- You might also like:
- 5 former Raptors that remain as unsigned free agents