Canadians tricked by "fake" Raising Cane's opening announcements

If you’ve spent any time scrolling on TikTok lately, you may have been thrilled to learn that the much-hyped US chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s is heading to a Canadian city near you.

Except, it’s not.

Over the last few weeks, accounts claiming to be linked to Raising Cane’s have posted dozens of new TikTok videos. The videos announced that the Louisiana-based chain was opening several locations in Canada, including Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Halifax.

Videos have amassed millions of views, prompting excitement from Canadians across the country about the prospect of snagging Cane’s famous chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and Texas Toast.

“WE MADE IT ITS COMING TO VANCOUVER,” one person commented.

As much as we hate to be the bearer of bad news, a spokesperson for Raising Cane’s has confirmed to Dished that the videos are, in fact, fake.

A spokesperson for Raising Cane’s said that while the company is considering opening in global destinations, Canada isn’t one of them just yet.

“We love the energy and excitement Raising Cane’s has garnered across Canada, but don’t currently have plans to open restaurants there,” the spokesperson said.

They added that any TikToks regarding the brand coming to Canada or mentioning specific opening dates and locations are “fake.” Any official information about Raising Cane’s and its openings will be from its verified TikTok account.

While Raising Cane’s has no plans for Canada just yet, here’s hoping that all the hype leads to good news in the future.