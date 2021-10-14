Environment Canada issues rainfall warning over parts of Metro Vancouver

Wednesday’s special weather statement has been upgraded to a rainfall warning for parts of Metro Vancouver.

The bulletin was issued on Thursday morning and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

A special weather statement is also in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

According to Environment Canada, between 75 and 150 mm of rain is expected between Friday morning and Sunday morning.

The heavy downpour is the result of two successive frontal systems that will cross BC’s south coast. Swelling of local streams and localized flooding are likely to occur during this time.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the weather agency says. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”