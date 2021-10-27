Rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver calls for up to 70 mm rain

Metro Vancouver’s special weather statement has been upgraded to a rainfall warning ahead of heavy rain expected on Wednesday night.

The update was issued by Environment Canada just after 10:30 am and is in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

The intense rain is the result of a moisture-laden system and an atmospheric river pattern.

Rain will begin this evening throughout areas of the North Shore, eastern Metro Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley. The heaviest periods of precipitation are expected overnight and through Thursday afternoon.

Between 50 and 70 mm of rain is expected before easing up on Thursday evening.