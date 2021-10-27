Atmospheric river bringing 50 mm rain to Metro Vancouver starting tonight

Heavy rain is expected to start in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley on Wednesday night.

A special weather statement was issued on Wednesday morning by Environment Canada and is in effect for the following areas:

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

A rainfall warning is also in effect for the following areas of the Fraser Valley:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

The heavy precipitation is the result of a moisture-laden system with “an atmospheric river pattern.”

The most intense periods of rain are expected on Wednesday overnight and throughout Thursday afternoon. In Metro Vancouver, close to 50 mm will fall. Anywhere between 50 to 70 mm is forecast in the Fraser Valley.

Environment Canada warns that heavy rain can lead to localized flooding or water pooling on roads. The rain should ease by Thursday evening as the weather system moves into BC’s interior.