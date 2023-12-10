30 mm of rain could fall in Vancouver later this week

It’s been a tough few days around Metro Vancouver as folks face snow, cold temperatures, and heavy rain.

Thankfully, The Weather Network is expecting a little break from the chaos on Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds for Vancouver.

However, on Wednesday, the rain will start to pick up again.

About 10 to 15 mm of rain could accumulate on Wednesday and less than 1 mm on Thursday.

It could really pour down Friday, though, as The Weather Network predicts 25 to 30 mm is expected to fall before tapering off into Saturday.

Once we get through the week, we could be greeted with some sun and clouds on Sunday.

Temperatures this week will range between 6°C and 7°C.