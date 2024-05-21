NewsWeather

Rain pouring down on Metro Vancouver triggers weather warning 

May 21 2024, 6:23 pm
There is a risk of flash floods and water pooling on Metro Vancouver roads today, which is why Environment and Climate Change Canada is issuing a warning.

According to ECCC, about 50 mm of rain is expected to pour down on the region until Wednesday morning.

“A frontal system is bringing rain heavy at times to some regions of Metro Vancouver this morning. The rain will continue this afternoon and tonight,” ECCC explained. “The rain will ease early Wednesday morning.”

Flooding in localized low-lying areas is possible, it added.

A rainfall warning is in effect for the North Shore, including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, and northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

