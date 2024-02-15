Car with dangerous radioactive device inside stolen in North Vancouver

Police in North Vancouver say an auto thief may have gotten more than they bargained for by taking a car with a potentially dangerous radioactive device inside.

Mounties say a 2004 grey Mazda 6 was stolen while parked in an underground lot near a gym Tuesday. Inside the vehicle was a nuclear soil moisture density gauge.

The device, a Troxler 3430 model, contains a small amount of radioactive material.

A person may begin to experience the effects of radiation exposure after 24 hours of being near a gauge that’s not stored properly, police said. Tampering with the device can also expose someone to harmful radiation.

“Anyone who handles the stolen device should leave it sealed in its case to prevent exposure. The device does not produce enough radiation to be a risk to the broader public,” North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release.

The gauge is used in construction and other industrial sectors to measure and test various materials.

Police are hoping to locate the stolen car with licence plate VG3 77B so the vehicle and radioactive equipment can be returned to their owner. Anyone with information about the theft can contact police at 604-985-1311.