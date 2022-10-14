Luongo roasts ex-Canucks teammate Bieksa as only he can

Kevin Bieksa signed a one-day contract with the Canucks yesterday, allowing him to officially retire in Vancouver, where his NHL career began.
It was a feel-good story, one that was universally beloved among Canucks Nation.
Then Roberto Luongo came off the top rope.
Second worst contract in franchise history https://t.co/0JQ63Cmka8
— Strombone (@strombone1) October 13, 2022
“Second worst contract in franchise history,” said the quick-witted former Canucks goaltender.
It was a good-natured jab by Luongo at his longtime Canucks teammate. But it was also self-deprecating humour, because we all know which contract Luongo is ranking as the worst in franchise history.
The joke wasn’t lost on Bieksa.
“My contract sucks!” 😂 😬 https://t.co/BXP5p9ofsY
— Kevin Bieksa (@kbieksa3) October 14, 2022
Bieksa said previously in an interview with The Athletic that his dad was the one who convinced him to retire as a Canuck.
“I am both honoured and grateful to officially end my NHL career as a Vancouver Canuck,” said Bieksa in a statement released on Thursday. “It was a privilege to start my career with this amazing organization, in this incredible city, with the best fans in the league. I am and always have been a Canuck at heart and it’s fitting I retire as one.”
Bieksa is one of the most popular players in Canucks franchise history, and will surely get a large ovation when the team honours him prior to their game against the Anaheim Ducks on November 3.
But the 41-year-old former Canuck is already feeling the love on social media, led by his wife Katie Bieksa.
“So proud! Kevin has always been a Canuck at heart,” Katie said in an Instagram post congratulating her husband. “Although we enjoyed our time with the Ducks — we left our hearts in Vancouver! It’s a storybook ending for him to officially retire a Canuck!!! I’m so excited to celebrate this guy and his amazing career with the best fans and organization!”
This is the best news. Love Juice. 💙💚
— Johnny Canuck Down Under (@NuckDownUnder) October 13, 2022
LET’S GOOOOO JUICE
— AJ (the trousling of bones💀) (@Ace2SO) October 13, 2022
@kbieksa3 Yessssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!!! Now get @Ryan_Kesler back and get this part started!! pic.twitter.com/NGPMwjMIXa
— John A. Gewargis (@braveman91) October 13, 2022
Tears in my eyes. He was my favorite player growing up
— Ryles (@PocoCanuckfan) October 13, 2022
Very cool 😎. Great news. He deserves it. A very good Canuck and an even better guy.
— Dan Beaton (@DanBeaton10) October 13, 2022