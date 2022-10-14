Luongo roasts ex-Canucks teammate Bieksa as only he can

Kevin Bieksa signed a one-day contract with the Canucks yesterday, allowing him to officially retire in Vancouver, where his NHL career began.

It was a feel-good story, one that was universally beloved among Canucks Nation.

Then Roberto Luongo came off the top rope.

Second worst contract in franchise history https://t.co/0JQ63Cmka8 — Strombone (@strombone1) October 13, 2022

“Second worst contract in franchise history,” said the quick-witted former Canucks goaltender.

It was a good-natured jab by Luongo at his longtime Canucks teammate. But it was also self-deprecating humour, because we all know which contract Luongo is ranking as the worst in franchise history.

The joke wasn’t lost on Bieksa.

Bieksa said previously in an interview with The Athletic that his dad was the one who convinced him to retire as a Canuck.

“I am both honoured and grateful to officially end my NHL career as a Vancouver Canuck,” said Bieksa in a statement released on Thursday. “It was a privilege to start my career with this amazing organization, in this incredible city, with the best fans in the league. I am and always have been a Canuck at heart and it’s fitting I retire as one.”

Bieksa is one of the most popular players in Canucks franchise history, and will surely get a large ovation when the team honours him prior to their game against the Anaheim Ducks on November 3.

But the 41-year-old former Canuck is already feeling the love on social media, led by his wife Katie Bieksa.

“So proud! Kevin has always been a Canuck at heart,” Katie said in an Instagram post congratulating her husband. “Although we enjoyed our time with the Ducks — we left our hearts in Vancouver! It’s a storybook ending for him to officially retire a Canuck!!! I’m so excited to celebrate this guy and his amazing career with the best fans and organization!”

