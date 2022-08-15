Dozens of rabbits are now in the care of SPCA after they were found neglected inside a single room occupancy suite (SRO) in Downtown Vancouver in recent days.

The SPCA says the 32 rabbits were a part of an illegal breeding operation and were found inside the unsanitary room in poor health.

“The floor, windowsill and bed were soiled and there were cockroaches and other insects crawling around on all the surfaces,” Eileen Drever with the BC SPCA said about the state of the room.

The animals were kept in the hot and unventilated room with one window cracked a few inches.

“The room was filthy and the levels of ammonia were high,” Drever said. “Many of the rabbits – who ranged from newborns to adults – had urine-soaked fur.”

Officers also found an empty water bowl overturned and some hay by a bed, but it was covered with urine and feces which made it unsuitable for the animals to consume.

BC SPCA’s Lorie Chortyk emphasized most pet guardians in SROs take incredible care of their animals, “but in cases where animals are not getting the care they need we need to take action to ensure they are protected.”

The SPCA is not able to share where this incident took place until the Crown approves charges.

The rabbits are now being cared for at SPCA facilities in the Lower Mainland.

This rabbit seizure follows an already “burgeoning bunny population in SPCA shelters,” the SPCA said.

“We have approximately 140 bunnies in our care right now, nearly twice the number we had at this time last year,” Drever said.

If you would like to provide a home to these sweet animals, you can view the rabbits profiles and find information about how to care for them on the SPCA site.

The SPCA is also urging people who can foster the bunnies to apply.