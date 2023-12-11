TransLink’s sixth RapidBus-branded arterial bus route will launch at the very start of the new year.

It was announced today the new R6 Scott Road RapidBus will launch on January 1, 2024, New Year’s Day, as part of TransLink’s seasonal service changes.

The R6 RapidBus will be a 12-km-long route between SkyTrain Scott Road Station and Newton bus exchange via Scott Road, 120 Street, and 72 Avenue, serving both Surrey and Delta.

There will be a total of 13 stops, including the terminus stops, and major stops serving Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre — including connections to Scottsdale bus exchange — and the Kwantlen Polytechnic University campus.

The existing No. 319 bus route operates on the exact same route along Scott Road and 72nd Avenue between Scott Road Station and Newton bus exchange, and it will be retained as a local bus service with reduced frequencies.

Over the past year, the public transit authority completed $33 million in bus priority measures along the R6 RapidBus route, including 9 km of bus-only lanes, queue jumpers, and upgrades to bus stops, such as the installation of real-time next-bus digital displays.

According to TransLink, the R6 RapidBus’ limited stops accompanied by the new bus-priority measures will reduce travel times by up to eight minutes in each direction, and provide up to 20% more capacity on the busiest bus corridor in Surrey and Delta, which already sees over 30,000 bus passengers per weekday.

The R6 RapidBus will operate between 5 am and 1 am on weekdays and 6 am to 1 am on weekends. Its frequency will reach up to seven to eight minutes during peak hours and no longer than every 15 minutes during other service hours.

Over the longer term, the R6 RapidBus could potentially be upgraded to TransLink’s future Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) standard.