How the hell did you find an apartment in Metro Vancouver?

We know it’s a dark time trying to find an affordable place to live right now in Metro Vancouver, but despite all of our struggles, many of us have been able to find a place to rest our weary heads.

But the stories of how exactly we did that—well, that’s something we can’t share. That’s why we’re rounding up how people have found apartments these days, and we want you to weigh in.

Fill out the form below, and let us know!

Loading…

Once you click “submit” the form will disappear. But have no fear and follow Daily Hive for the results in the coming days!