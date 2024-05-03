How well do you know Metro Vancouver cities slogans? Take this quiz!

How well do you know your Metro Vancouver towns and cities? It’s likely that you’ve spotted some messaging on city signs or noticed some official-looking slogans at city hall, but how well do you know them, and can you pass the test when it comes to your neighbouring communities?
That’s why we’ve rounded up 10 questions to test your knowledge of the mottos or slogans!
When you finish answering all the questions and hit the purple “submit” button on the following form, you might see the page go blank. Worry not; your results are still there! Scroll back up a little to reveal a green “view score” button.
Seeing a blank page? Just scroll up a bit to see the “view score” button.