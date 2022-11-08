Quesada Burritos & Tacos will be celebrating the national soccer team with one very exciting deal.

Canada recently qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, and Canada’s leading Mexican chain will be offering 99-cent tacos across the country.

This is a game-day deal that applies to both the women’s and men’s national soccer teams throughout November and December. Some of the upcoming game days include November 11, 15, 17, 23, 27, and December 1.

There isn’t a catch with the 99-cent tacos, either. You might expect just a tortilla, some beef, and a handful of lettuce, but soccer/taco fans can build their choice, like the Saucy Chipotle Tofu, Spicy Chicken, Ground Beef, or Ancho Pork taco.

Optional toppings include sauces such as chipotle, cilantro lime, vegan, and paprika, along with salsas like Chipotle Tomato, Salsa Verde, and Salsa Roja.

Available through the Quesada App, the pre-loaded offer can be redeemed in-store as well as online. There are more than 175 locations in Canada.

To learn more about this deal that makes us even more excited about Canada finally playing in the World Cup again, visit the Quesada website here.

Go Canada!