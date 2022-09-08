Throwback to Queen Elizabeth II opening the George Massey Tunnel (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

More than 63 years ago, Queen Elizabeth II’s nationwide Royal Tour of Canada brought her to the official opening of the George Massey Tunnel in Metro Vancouver.

Archival records show the Queen arriving at the then-named Deas Island Tunnel to commemorate the official opening of the four-lane, immersed tube across the Fraser River’s south arm, replacing the Ladner Ferry between Richmond and Delta.

The ceremony with the Queen’s presence was held on July 15, 1959, but the crossing had already been soft opened for about two months.

Accompanying the Queen during the ceremony were BC premier W.A.C. Bennett and Washington state governor Albert Roselinni.

Of her 22 Royal Tours of Canada during her lifetime, the Summer 1959 tour was by far the longest, spanning a total of 45 days — visiting every province and territory to mark her rule as the head of state of the country.

Queen Elizabeth II died today, September 8, at the age of 96, after 70 years of serving as the monarch.

More than six decades after its opening, this tunnel is now aging and seismically deficient, in need of a replacement. The provincial government is now planning a new $4-billion, eight-lane replacement of the tunnel with a new immersed tube, with construction expected to begin in 2026 for a 2030 completion.

The new tunnel is expected to carry a new name, abandoning its existing name commemorating former Delta MLA Nehemiah George Massey, who advocated for the construction of the existing tunnel.