Quebec to require vaccine passport for liquor stores and cannabis shops

Unvaccinated citizens in Quebec will not be allowed inside liquor stores and cannabis shops across the province.

During a Thursday morning press conference, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that as of January 18, the COVID-19 vaccine passport would be required to enter any of the provincially-run SAQs and SQDCs.

According to Dubé, customers will have to present their vaccine passports upon entering SAQs and SQDCs. He says he hopes the new measures will “convince the unvaccinated to finally be vaccinated.”

The health minister says non-essential businesses, especially those offering bodily services, will eventually be added to the list of where the vaccine passport will be required.

Le ministre de la Santé fait le point sur l’évolution de la COVID-19 au Québec. Pour nous suivre en direct: https://t.co/3eGXfDm3XR — François Legault (@francoislegault) January 6, 2022

Dubé also voiced his intention to expand the digital vaccine passport to people with three doses once Quebecers are given enough time to receive their booster shots.