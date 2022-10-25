No more sexy nurses: Quebec's nursing order wants Halloween to stop fetishizing profession

The nursing order of Quebec is fed up with people dressing as sexy nurses for Halloween.

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) shared a press release on Monday, announcing its new campaign aimed at ditching the sexy nurse mantra, which the order says turns a serious profession into a fetish.

Instead, the OIIQ is encouraging costume wearers to wear more realistic nursing uniforms.

The order’s president, Luc Mathieu, says stereotypes about nurses still persist, despite the fact the profession has evolved.

In French, Mathieu says the choices in Halloween stores or online are “scary,” and the “eroticization of the profession is socially and professionally unacceptable.”

He says the nursing practice is a scientific one and their expertise “must be better known and valued. It is time for perceptions to change.”

In a tweet, the OIIQ says the new project is to provide a “realistic image” of the nursing profession and says the “shock campaign” will encourage people to think more critically about how nurses are represented.

À l’Halloween, projetons une image réaliste de la profession infirmière. Une campagne choc pour inciter la population à réfléchir de manière plus critique à la façon dont les infirmières sont représentées. #costumeinfirmière #expertiseinfirmièrehttps://t.co/lVs2FqMrU1 — Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (@OIIQ) October 24, 2022

The campaign is aiming to sensitize people about how nurses are portrayed when it comes to Halloween and will try to offer the public a more realistic image of the profession.

In an email with Daily Hive, the OIIQ admitted it won’t start producing its own Halloween costumes but said it has come up with a version that could present the nurses realistically.

The order says present-day and accurate costumes would focus on a set of medical scrubs, a stethoscope, an ID card, and a surgical mask, offering a more credible insight into the profession.

You may want to think twice this Halloween, gang.