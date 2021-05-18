Quebec is lifting its nightly COVID-19 curfew

Legault says the nightly curfew will expire on Friday, May 28.

On the same day, Quebec will allow terraces to reopen for restaurants, people will be allowed to gather outdoors in groups of three (from three different addresses), the interregional travel ban will expire, and large venues will be able to host a limit of 250 people.

On Tuesday, Quebec public health officials reported the province’s lowest COVID-19 daily case increase since September 22, the province’s second consecutive day of announcing fewer than 600 new cases.

“Continue respecting the guidelines,” said Legault. “For those who are not vaccinated yet, please go get it and when it comes time to get your second dose, go get it as soon as possible.”

Legault says he feels “hope” and “optimism” and says “we will be able to start getting together once again.”

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

Aujourd’hui, on dévoile notre plan de déconfinement pour les jours, les semaines et les mois à venir. 🎥Écoutez notre point de presse pour tous les détails 👉

In terms of the province’s curfew, Quebec enacted the rule on January 8 and it was initially set to expire on February 7. Quebec is the only province or state in North America to enforce a nightly curfew.