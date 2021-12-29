Quebec sees record-high COVID-19 cases with 13,149 new infections

On Wednesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux reported 13,149 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec.

This is the highest single-day increase ever reported in Quebec, and is 316 cases higher than Monday’s record of 12,833.

Public Health has also added 10 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Throughout the pandemic, there have been 572,419 total COVID-19 cases and 11,702 deaths in Quebec. There are 804 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 102 since Tuesday morning.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by seven over the past 24 hours, now totalling 122 across the province.

Over 82,600 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province over the last day. Since December 2020, 14,900,242 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

As of December 27, anyone in Quebec in the 60+ age bracket can book an appointment for a booster shot. They can register through the Clic Santé website.

To be eligible, Quebecers must have received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

According to Santé Quebec, over 28% of people aged 60 and up in the province have already received the third dose.