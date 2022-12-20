Canadian city submits location pitch for "The White Lotus" Season 3
From its bizarrely catchy theme song to its all-star cast, it seems like people can’t get enough of The White Lotus.
While fans are already looking forward to more episodes, no one knows where the next season of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus will take place just yet. And although the show’s second season just concluded, Quebec City has wasted no time, already throwing its hat in the ring.
On Tuesday, Destination Québec Cité, the town’s official tourism board, published an extensive “location pitch” to HBO, citing multiple reasons as to why it should follow the likes of Hawaii and Sicily in the chronicles of the fictional resort chain.
“With its majestic Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, historic fortifications, architectural treasures and over 400 years of history next to 21st-century modernity, Québec City
will undoubtedly give The White Lotus a certain je ne sais quoi,” said Robert Mercure, the tourism board’s general manager in a statement attached to the pitch.
Destination Québec Cité listed the following six reasons why their city is “extraordinaire” to shoot the series in:
- The Chateau Frontenac
- The St. Lawrence River
- European-inspired architecture
- Winter setting
- Natural beauty
- Currency conversion rates
In order for their mission to gain traction, the board is also inviting all Quebecers to share its vision The White Lotus by using the hashtag #quebeccite.
The first season of The White Lotus was the most-awarded series at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, winning 10 awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing.
It was renewed for a third season back in November.