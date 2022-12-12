Google searches for hotels in Sicily spike after "White Lotus" airs

Has watching HBO’s The White Lotus got you dreaming of a Sicilian vacation?

You’re not alone. Google searches for the picturesque Italian island took off during the final episodes of the thrilling show.

According to data from Google Trends, Canadians began typing in “Sicily Hotel” more frequently starting in November. The trend is even more pronounced in the United States, with Google searches for “Sicily Hotel” increasing by 400% since the show’s release, according to data from Best Value School.

Searches for the side trips the characters took during their whimsical-yet-foreboding vacation also took off.

In Canada, searches for “Palermo Sicily” were up 50%. Palermo was the location of a fabulous villa that character Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), visited with a group of new friends — who may or may not have had her best interests at heart.

Another breakout search term in Canada was Catania — the airport where Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), Tanya’s assistant, gets dropped off after an unplanned overnight stay in Palermo.

Of course, the fictional White Lotus of Toarmina is in reality the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace — and it was a breakout search among viewers in the US. The resort said it hopes its Instagram followers were as big fans of the show as it was and committed to sharing behind-the-scenes details now that season 2 has wrapped.

Remember when Daphne and Harper took a girls’ trip to Noto? That’s also a popular query among Americans.

Send me to The White Lotus. I need a vacation and I’m ready to die. — Nicole Paulhus (@nlpaulhus) November 30, 2022

It’ll be hard for most of us to have as glamorous a trip as the White Lotus guests did — but here’s hoping they’ll go more smoothly. More happy memories and less relationship chaos followed by death (no, it’s not a spoiler if it was revealed in the first episode).

Anyways, see you in Sicily with the rest of the White Lotus fans next year. Ciao!