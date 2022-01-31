The Price is Right can be heard weekdays on Sekeres and Price. Stream the live show online Monday to Friday, or download the latest podcast at SekeresAndPrice.com.

I mean what do we say? We’re almost out of hyperbole when it comes to this Canadian men’s national team. But we’re so far past the point of making history at this point that it feels like we’re outside of the galaxy.

That feeling, when the US network post-game show saw a panel of four become speechless for three seconds when deliberating if there are any CONCACAF players that are better than Johnathan David, never mind Alphonso Davies? I mean, it’s priceless.

1. Alphonso Davies

2. _____________ The @Clint_Dempsey, @CharlieDavies9, and @OguchiOnyewu5 discuss who the second best player in Concacaf is. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iugYZfm8gZ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 30, 2022

But here we are indeed. Canada was last ranked 40th in the world in December, and they are in the range of 36th right now after Sunday’s win, a win over the 11th ranked Americans.

Germany is 12th.

Imagine if Canada beat Germany, how would that feel?

Canada drew and beat both the US and Mexico during this qualification stage — the 11th and 14th ranked countries in the world. And looking back to the Gold Cup as well, it’s clear that it’s a 50/50 proposition to beat those teams at worst right now. That’s where we’re at.

We need to reevaluate. This is no longer about Canada qualifying for the World Cup. Feel free to have expectations. Feel free to dream, not only about being there, but about scoring goals there — something they couldn’t accomplish in their last visit in 1986.

But even feel free to dream about a win and advancing out of the group stage. The US and Mexico have advanced regularly — eight times combined since 2002. And as we just discussed, Canada is on their level.

Plus, Costa Rica made the quarters in 2014. The quarters! Costa Rica! Former Whitecaps Christian Bolaños was on that team. And they weren’t replete with top flight European club players, like Canada is now.

Now, this isn’t likely. But let’s be clear, it’s not outrageous either. The depth on this team is there, and if Canada was blessed to have a healthy roster going into that group stage, my goodness.

The draw is key obviously. A group of death would not be ideal for Canada, but if the soccer gods smile on the team, and they get drawn with one elite team and maybe two middle class or minnows, then game on.

I know we’re supposed to walk before we run, but this is an unprecedented spot here. I think we can get into a jog here at the very least.