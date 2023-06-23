Tofino has been practically shut off for most of June due to a wildfire, but officials say the popular tourist destination is connected again thanks to the reopening of Highway 4 Friday afternoon.

While there was a detour route in place throughout the two-week closure, it added an extra four hours to the travel time, and there were reports of several crashes that led to lengthy closures. More flights were added to get tourists to Tofino; however, the prices for flights skyrocketed.

A fatal airplane crash was also reported in the area earlier this week, adding a tragic turn to what has already been a depressing and historic wildfire season in the province.

But there is some good news now that visitors can return to the community, and the Cameron Bluffs wildfire is no longer considered out of control.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation, the route will reopen at 3 pm Friday but will still be slow, as it will only be open to single-lane alternating travel; however, that’s better than nothing.

But, while it’s good news for guests who are set to visit one of the most stunning spots on earth, it, unfortunately, means they won’t be able to visit some other areas.

Two provincial parks will not be accessible because of concerns over traffic congestion.

MacMillan Park (Cathedral Grove) and the Cameron Lake and Beaufort Picnic Sites in Little Qualicum Falls Park will be closed as a result.

“Cathedral Grove did not sustain any damage from the Cameron Bluffs wildfire. Once the highway is fully open, BC Parks looks forward to welcoming you back to walk amongst the park’s majestic trees,” the province said online.

Cathedral Grove is one of the most accessible stands of giant Douglas fir trees on Vancouver Island and features stunning walkways for visitors to take in the forest in peace.

Watch: The province works to clean Highway 4 of debris

The stretch is between Coombs (with the famous goats) and Port Alberni and is a popular spot to take a break during the drive, as well as use the washroom.

However, the parking lots will be needed for highway crews to use during the reopening period. There’s no estimated time those parks will be accessible again.

Work will continue to restore the highway to two lanes.

“Crews have cleared the affected stretch of highway of fallen trees and debris from the hillside above and are installing temporary safety measures to allow the highway to reopen,” said the Ministry.

A temporary concrete barrier wall and protective mesh curtains suspended by cranes will be put in place to protect against falling rocks and trees while the slope recovers from the wildfire.

Earlier, the Ministry showed examples of fallen trees on the highway, and debris that needed to be cleared before reopening.

Tree fall resulting from wildfire on #BCHwy4 at Cameron Lake.

The road will remain CLOSED through the weekend, with an update expected on Monday, June 12 at noon.

A detour is in place for ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY at this time. https://t.co/eu1pLj62pU pic.twitter.com/Mq1I9zk4lv — BC Transportation (@TranBC) June 10, 2023

For more information and the latest updates on Highway 4, visit Drive BC.