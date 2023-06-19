Cost of flights to Tofino are sky high as the Highway 4 closure continues

People are scrambling to find ways to get to Tofino as the Cameron Bluffs wildfire forces the Highway 4 closure into its third week.

While the wildfire burning on Vancouver Island is deemed under control, travel plans continue to be affected.

The flights available as alternate transport to Tofino are already selling out and prices are soaring on the remaining seats.

Both Pacific Coastal Airlines and Harbour Air have flights that are sold out. Of the flights with remaining seats, many of the basic and classic fares have sold out, leaving the only seats available costing close to $400.

However, there might be some alternatives for those still hoping to get to the area.

Flights

While Harbour Air had scheduled additional flights to meet increasing demand, availability is limited and pricey.

Fortunately, Helijet also announced that starting Monday the company was launching a temporary service to enable people to travel to the area.

“Due to the ongoing closure of Highway 4 on Vancouver Island, Helijet International will begin limited passenger helicopter service between Nanaimo and Port Alberni on a Monday-to-Friday basis starting next week (June 19-23).”

We look forward to welcoming our first guests on this week’s temporary #Helijet service between Port Alberni & Nanaimo, around the #HWY4 closure. A Helijet agent will greet guests at the Port Alberni Airport Terminal.

Call 1.800.665.4354 for information & reservations pic.twitter.com/4C5XeZ0apQ — Helijet Intl Inc (@Helijet) June 19, 2023

Passengers will need to catch a ferry to Nanaimo, where they will be able to fly from Helijet’s Nanaimo Heliport at 9:30 am and arrive approximately 20 minutes later at the Port Alberni Airport.

The same-day return flight will depart at 10:30 am from Port Alberni Airport, and arrive at Nanaimo around 10:50 am.

While the flight is still costly at around $175, it’s still much more affordable than the already-limited flights from Vancouver to Tofino.

Highway detour

Since the highway closure, a temporary gravel detour route was established to ensure essential goods can be transported, including food and fuel.

Other drivers are permitted to use the detour, but the use of the route is only encouraged for essential travel due to the dangerous conditions of the road.

“Although it is long, it’s more dangerous than a paved road, and it’s certainly not ideal, it is there, so that’s encouraging,” said Tofino Mayor Dan Law in a conversation with Daily Hive on June 9.

The route runs from Lake Cowichan to Port Alberni and is estimated as taking around four hours with slow-moving traffic, limited cell phone network service, and no amenities for fuel, food, and limited access to washrooms and emergency services.

While the route is available, Law emphasizes that it is safer to “consider getting on a plane” to reach Tofino.

Reopening Highway 4

The ongoing work to suppress the fire means officials are hopeful for the highway to reopen soon.

“Once emergency crews and the Ministry of Transportation are able to clear that road and establish that the steep slopes above are safe and the debris is not a danger to travellers, then I’m sure that road will open,” said Law.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has completed its assessments and has started work to remove dangerous trees and install safety barriers for a single-lane reopening.

It is expected that Highway 4 will be open again around June 24 and 25.