Toronto PWHL team getting new home arena for next season

Toronto’s PWHL team isn’t leaving the city or anything, but they have found a new home.

Today, the organization announced that it will call Coca-Cola Coliseum home for the 2024-25 season after spending one season at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

“We are excited to be calling Coca-Cola Coliseum our home for the upcoming season,” said team general manager Gina Kingsbury in a statement. “We look forward to creating an atmosphere that will be a unique and special sporting experience unlike anything else in Toronto. Our incredible fans sold out this historic venue during our playoff games last season and now we can’t wait to see and hear their infectious excitement again when we hit the ice for the 2024-2025 season.”

The Coca-Coliseum is located on the Canadian National Exhibition Grounds in the west end of the city, and is accessible by both GO Train and TTC streetcar. Originally opened in 1920 before three serious renovations — the most recent of which was in 2003 — the building has also been known as the Ricoh Coliseum and the CNE Coliseum before its current name.

“As operators of Coca-Cola Coliseum, and on behalf of the City of Toronto who own the facility, MLSE is very pleased to be able to help PWHL Toronto build on the success of their inaugural season with this move to this energetic and historic venue,” said Nick Eaves, Chief Operating Officer at MLSE. “We look forward to the team, and its fans, enjoying many incredible nights at Coca-Cola Coliseum this season and supporting the continued growth of the PWHL in any way we can.”

The release also stated that the 2024-25 PWHL regular-season schedule will consist of 30 games per team, including neutral-site games. A start date for the league’s second season has yet to be announced.

Toronto finished its inaugural season in first place in the league but was upset by eventual champions Minnesota in a five-game semifinal matchup.

Full team names and new jersey and logo designs are also expected to be coming soon.