Toronto game set to break women's hockey attendance world record

The PWHL has made it a habit of breaking attendance records this season.

Less than a month into the league’s inaugural season, the world record for attendance at a women’s hockey game has fallen twice, and it’s set to change hands for a third time later this month.

A game between PWHL teams between Toronto and Montreal at the 18,800 capacity Scotiabank Arena, home of the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs, sold out a few hours after tickets became available.

SCOTIABANK ARENA SELL OUT That didn’t take long. After the presale window and tickets only being available to the public for two hours, the PWHL game between Toronto and Montreal at Scotiabank Arena is sold out. Nearly 19,000 fans will set a new pro women’s hockey record. pic.twitter.com/IARMXh5d8i — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 1, 2024

This will obliterate the attendance record currently held by Minnesota after 13,316 fans packed the Xcel Energy Center last month for a game against Montreal last month.

The record before that was set a mere five days before in Ottawa at TD Place Arena for a game against, you guessed it, Montreal. It looks like the lone team from Quebec has something brewing, as they will be involved in three separate record-breaking games.

If this holds and breaks the record (AGAIN) it will be the third consecutive time that @PWHL_Montreal has been involved in a game that sets a new attendance record. Something about Montreal and hockey I guess! Love to see it! https://t.co/MTmvhRYfNB — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) February 1, 2024

The game is being dubbed “The Battle of Bay Street” in reference to the street that the arena is on and will play on a century-old rivalry between teams from Toronto and Montreal. If these ticket sales are any indication, it seems like fans are buying into the billing.

This will be the second time these two teams have played against each other. Toronto currently sits in last place in the PWHL with eight points, while Montreal is tied for top spot with 15. Despite this, Toronto won the first meeting between the two teams last month by a score of 4-3.

Some of the game’s brightest stars will take center stage, with Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin leading Montreal and Natalie Spooner in Toronto.

At the time of this writing, just a single ticket remains on the Ticketmaster page for the game.