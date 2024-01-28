SportsHockey

Montreal sets new attendance record for pro women’s hockey game

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jan 28 2024, 12:01 am
Montreal sets new attendance record for pro women’s hockey game

Montreal PWHL has set a record for attendance at a professional women’s hockey game in Canada.

The league announced that Saturday’s game between Montreal and Ottawa had an attendance of 8,646.

The PWHL is having an extremely successful first season, seemingly setting new attendance records each and every week. There have been excellent numbers both in attendance as well as on television early into its inaugural campaign.

Fans in attendance were able to watch a fantastic game, as the two sides were tied at one apiece by the time the horn sounded to end the third period. Montreal wound up walking away with the victory, as Maureen Murphy scored the game winner.

With the win, Montreal has improved to 5-1-2 on the season, while Ottawa falls to 2-3-1.

With the season just eight games in, there is a great chance that the attendance record only continues to get broken as the PWHL continues to gain more exposure. Suffice to say, things are going as good as even the biggest supporters of the league could have hoped in the early going.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop