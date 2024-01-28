Montreal sets new attendance record for pro women’s hockey game

Montreal PWHL has set a record for attendance at a professional women’s hockey game in Canada.

The league announced that Saturday’s game between Montreal and Ottawa had an attendance of 8,646.

Record broken (again)! 🔥 Montréal has set a new record for attendance at a professional women’s hockey game in Canada! Montréal a établi un nouveau record d’assistance pour un match de hockey féminin professionnel au Canada! pic.twitter.com/DCR8fYBM1j — PWHL (@thepwhlofficial) January 27, 2024

The PWHL is having an extremely successful first season, seemingly setting new attendance records each and every week. There have been excellent numbers both in attendance as well as on television early into its inaugural campaign.

Fans in attendance were able to watch a fantastic game, as the two sides were tied at one apiece by the time the horn sounded to end the third period. Montreal wound up walking away with the victory, as Maureen Murphy scored the game winner.

Le but gagnant compté par MURPHY! Murph’s first professional goal was an OT winner! pic.twitter.com/PXLNbLGbcI — PWHL Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) January 27, 2024

With the win, Montreal has improved to 5-1-2 on the season, while Ottawa falls to 2-3-1.

With the season just eight games in, there is a great chance that the attendance record only continues to get broken as the PWHL continues to gain more exposure. Suffice to say, things are going as good as even the biggest supporters of the league could have hoped in the early going.