Leafs partner with PWHL to bring women's hockey to Scotiabank Arena

Women’s hockey is coming to Toronto’s biggest arena.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) revealed Thursday that it has collaborated with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to bring a game to Scotiabank Arena on February 16.

Mirroring one of the NHL’s biggest rivalries, the upcoming matchup will be between PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montreal. Termed the “Battle on Bay Street,” this clash marks the second team the cities face off and the third time this season that a PWHL game will be hosted at an NHL venue, boasting a capacity close to 19,000.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing PWHL hockey to Scotiabank Arena – a fantastic venue for the latest chapter of one of pro hockey’s fiercest rivalries,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior VP of Hockey Operations, in a press release. “Whenever Montreal plays Toronto, emotions are high, and the intensity rises. Montreal’s first-ever visit to Toronto is the only game on our schedule that night, so all eyes can be focused on our great players.”

“We are proud to be hosting this historic game here at Scotiabank Arena and opening up the home of our Toronto Maple Leafs to PWHL Toronto and PWHL Montréal to share the excitement of the league with fans across the city and beyond,” said Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan. “Recognizing Toronto’s passion for hockey and the growth of the women’s game, we look forward to offering the opportunity for even more fans to experience PWHL action live at Scotiabank Arena.”

Hopefully, the extra fans will help Toronto, who currently find themselves at the bottom of the standings, beat a first-place Montreal squad captained by Marie-Phlip Poulin.

Tickets for the “Battle on Bay Street” go on sale to the public on February 1 at 4 pm ET via Ticketmaster.

PWHL Toronto’s e-newsletter subscribers will be given priority access, and season ticket members will be contacted before the public sale.