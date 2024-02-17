The inaugural PWHL season has been nothing but a major success.

While there was optimism heading in, nobody expected the crowds to be as big as they had been. Clearly, women’s hockey is in great demand, and the PWHL is giving fans everything they could have asked for.

Another attendance record was broken for the PWHL last night, as a team between Toronto and Montreal at the Scotiabank Arena had 19,285 in attendance. It marks the largest crowd ever at a women’s hockey game.

The PWHL has broken a women's hockey world record tonight with a sellout crowd of 19,285 in Toronto

It should be noted that this crowd size isn’t just impressive for a women’s hockey game, as it would also be a huge turnout for the NHL. Only the Montreal Canadiens, with 21,093, and the Edmonton Oilers, with 19,758, are averaging bigger crowds this season. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs, who play out of Scotiabank Arena, are averaging 18,757.

The home crowd got what they wanted, as Toronto was able to pull off a 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Jesse Compher, Hannah Miller, and Victoria Bach. With the win, they improved to 6-5-0 on the season, while Montreal now sits at 6-2-2.

Though it took a lot longer than they would have liked, everyone in charge of the PWHL deserves some serious credit for its success. Now that it is getting the attention it deserves, hockey fans are quickly realizing just how talented these ladies are. With the league gaining more and more exposure, it will only continue to skyrocket in the coming years.