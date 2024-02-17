Blue Jays sign veteran designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach: report

The Toronto Blue Jays are adding another bat.

The team has signed free agent Daniel Vogelbach according to FanSided‘s Robert Murray.

Free-agent designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 17, 2024

Vogelbach played last season with the New York Mets. He finished the year with 13 home runs and 48 runs batted in across 103 games.

The designated hitter was an MLB All-Star once before back in 2019 with the Seattle Mariners.

He has a career high of 30 homes runs and 76 runs batted in, although in his second best season he had just 19 home runs. Vogelbach has a career batting average of just .220.

The acquisition comes just a short time after GM Ross Atkins tempered expectations on adding to the roster.

“At this point, additions that would be of significance would mean some level of subtraction,” Atkins said to reporters the other day.

While Vogelbach isn’t a huge get, he is a solid bat that will help the Blue Jays have a deeper lineup.

Vogelbach is not known for his fielding and has been in the field for just a handful of innings over the past few seasons.

The Blue Jays have just started spring training as they prepare for the upcoming season. They’re looking to improve on last year when they lost to the Minnesota Twins in the Wild Card Series.

The first game of spring training for the Blue Jays comes on Saturday, February 24. They’ll face off against the Philadelphia Phillies as they get into game action for the first time since last year.