Company's licence suspended, its hand sanitizer recalled over "serious" health risks

Health Canada has suspended a company’s licence and is recalling its hand sanitizer due to “serious” health risks.

The department issued an advisory regarding PURE75 gel hand sanitizer on September 23 after discovering that it contains elevated levels of methanol. Its product label is also missing important safety information and directions.

Methanol is not authorized for use in hand sanitizers, Health Canada stated, and can cause serious health issues.

“Frequent exposure to hand sanitizers containing elevated levels of methanol may cause skin irritation, eye irritation, breathing problems, and headaches,” the advisory reads.

“If swallowed, methanol can cause severe adverse reactions, including death.”

The product licence for PURE75 has been suspended, which means that it is now illegal for any person or company to sell the hand sanitizer in Canada.

Health Canada has also suspended the importer, Haywick Industries, site licence, which means they can’t manufacture, package, label, or import hand sanitizer products.

The department noted that it has requested that Haywick Industries stop selling the hand sanitizer and recall it. However, Health Canada said that the company has not complied.

Health Canada is advising consumers to stop using PURE75 hand sanitizer and dispose of any bottles. Retailers should stop selling the sanitizer.

Anyone who has used PURE75 and has health concerns should consult a doctor, and any side effects or complaints regarding the product should be reported to Health Canada.