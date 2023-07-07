“Exceedingly rare”: Surrey RCMP constable charged with drug trafficking

A probationary constable with the Surrey RCMP has been charged with several offences after a complex anti-corruption investigation.

The BC RCMP Anti-Corruption Unit placed Constable Dawwd Soukary under “constant direct supervision.” Soukary was unaware of the investigation.

six-month-long investigation commenced in 2020. RCMP says Soukary was arrested alone outside a detachment on January 27, 2021. RCMP also says the charges are related to alleged offences while he was both on and off duty.

According to Court Services Online, Soukary turns 28 years old in 2023.

After being released, Soukary was notified of the Code of Conduct investigation, and he was suspended, with his security clearance revoked. Following that, Soukary was served with a notice of stoppage to pay and allowances and a notice of interruption to his probationary period.

The RCMP says, “Soukary submitted his formal discharge, and he officially resigned from the RCMP in June 2021.”

“When we became aware of the allegations against Soukary, we took immediate steps to investigate his actions as well as mitigate any negative impact those actions might have had on public safety,” said Chief Superintendent Elija Rain, BC RCMP Major Crime Unit, in a statement.

“The onus is ours to ensure that the public continues to have trust and confidence in the police. While allegations of this nature are exceedingly rare in the RCMP, we acknowledge that they can taint the public’s perspective of us, making it all the more important for us to take swift action when they arise.”

Soukary has been hit with 13 counts, including two counts of Distribute Cannabis, one count of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, eight counts of Breach of Trust, one count of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and one count of Theft Over $5,000.

Soukary will be appearing in Surrey Provincial Court on August 24, 2023.