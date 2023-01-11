10 puppies rescued after being abandoned off a highway in Manitoba

A group of puppies has been rescued after being found abandoned off a highway in Manitoba.

Manitoba RCMP said on its Twitter account that Falcon Beach members received a call about several puppies found near a pair of highways.

Officers, along with K9 Advocates Manitoba, Rural Animal Management Services (RAMS) and local community members, searched the area and found not a few puppies but 10. They were shivering but overall in good health.

On Jan 6, Falcon Beach #rcmpmb received a call about several puppies found near #MBHwy308 & #MBHwy503. Officers, @K9AdvocatesMb, Rural Animal Management Services (RAMS) & local community members searched the area & found 10 puppies shivering, but in overall good health. pic.twitter.com/dM8d68AsF7 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 9, 2023

“Due to the overwhelming interest in the retriever puppies, we will not be responding to queries until the dogs are available for adoption,” the RAMS Adoption Centre in Oakbank, where the puppies are currently being sheltered, stated on its Facebook page.



“Please watch our social media pages for further information.”

So if you want to give one of these cute puppies a forever home, keep an eye on the RAMS Adoption Centre for when those furry friends are ready to be taken to a good home.