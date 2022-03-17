FoodNewsFood News

NSFW cookie-maker clarifies age limit after customer's complaint to City of Burnaby

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 17 2022, 11:12 pm
NSFW cookie-maker clarifies age limit after customer's complaint to City of Burnaby
@punkrockpastries/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Yellow Chilli Delta

Indian

The Yellow Chilli Delta
Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside

Seafood, Sushi

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio False Creek and Ambleside
Dockside Restaurant

Seafood, Breakfast and Brunch

Dockside Restaurant
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Edmonds Town Centre
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria

The owner of a Burnaby bakery has issued a disclaimer on Instagram after a customer apparently complained to the City of Burnaby about their NSFW products.

Holly Deville of Punk Rock Pastries posted a video Wednesday explaining that a mother visited the store with her child and was concerned about the shop’s cookies shaped like genitalia.

“Please know we do have adult-themed things in store. We are not a child-friendly store,” Deville said. “I’m sorry, I could not contain my laughter.”

She added that the store has an age limit of 16, unless a parent would “like to educate [their] child.”

“We do not sell product to anyone underage at all. Most kids under 16 do need to come with a parent,” she said.

Daily Hive Dished has reached out to the City of Burnaby to learn more about the complaint.

The store is known for its racy and comical creations, including a decorate-a-dick kit and a gingerbread bondage set, which it sells at Christmas. On the menu are erotic cakes, cupcakes, and pastries — including vulva-shaped cookies.

vulva cookies punk rock pastries

Submitted

“We just want to make people smile, and so far it’s working,” Deville said told Daily Hive Dished in December.

The bakery’s latest creations are some St. Patrick’s Day treats, and not all of them are sexual.

 

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ Dished
+ News
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT