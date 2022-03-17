The owner of a Burnaby bakery has issued a disclaimer on Instagram after a customer apparently complained to the City of Burnaby about their NSFW products.

Holly Deville of Punk Rock Pastries posted a video Wednesday explaining that a mother visited the store with her child and was concerned about the shop’s cookies shaped like genitalia.

“Please know we do have adult-themed things in store. We are not a child-friendly store,” Deville said. “I’m sorry, I could not contain my laughter.”

She added that the store has an age limit of 16, unless a parent would “like to educate [their] child.”

“We do not sell product to anyone underage at all. Most kids under 16 do need to come with a parent,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punk Rock Pastries (@punkrockpastries)

Daily Hive Dished has reached out to the City of Burnaby to learn more about the complaint.

The store is known for its racy and comical creations, including a decorate-a-dick kit and a gingerbread bondage set, which it sells at Christmas. On the menu are erotic cakes, cupcakes, and pastries — including vulva-shaped cookies.

“We just want to make people smile, and so far it’s working,” Deville said told Daily Hive Dished in December.

The bakery’s latest creations are some St. Patrick’s Day treats, and not all of them are sexual.