In October, it’s only natural to get into the Halloween spirit, draw the curtain, pop some popcorn, and dive into some scary movies.

But when the kids are around, the level of spookiness needs to be altered. Mostly because a few minutes of accidentally watching The Exorcist will have the little trick-or-treaters staying up all night more than those October 31st KitKat bars.

You don’t need to keep the lights on for these ones but you’ll find a good balance of Halloween spirit sprinkled in with an overall enjoyable movie.

Here are a bunch of classic Halloween movies that are fun for the whole family.

E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial (1982)

This Steven Spielberg classic focuses more on the sweet relationship between Elliott and E.T. but the little alien (no offence buddy), can be a bit scary.

If you’re looking for a Halloween flick that doesn’t specilaize in monsters, ghouls, and ghosts, this 1982 film still holds up remarkably well.

And instead of screaming, you might be crying.

Scoob! (2020)

There have been dozens of Scooby Doo remakes but this one from 2020 is pretty good. The film dives into the origins of the Mystery Machine gang and is full of fun easter eggs for parents who grew up with the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoons.

Plus, they’re obviously solving a Halloween mystery.

Monster House (2006)

This is literally a haunted house.

Three friends discover their neighbour’s house is a living monster and they have to figure out how to stop it before it terrorizes the entire town.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Debate this one all you want — is it a Christmas movie or a Halloween flick?

Considering the main character IS A SKELETON, you can’t go wrong with it during the Halloween season.

It’s got everything: heart, jokes, a few scares, stop-motion, and Tim Burton’s iconic style.

Coraline (2009)

A stop-motion animated film where the main characters have button eyes in a parrallel universe is admiteddly scary but the adaptation of the 2002 children’s book is still enjoyable for the whole family.

Despite those freaky button eyes.

Ghostbusters (1988)

If you’re looking for a perfect family movie that balances out the laughs and the scares, who you gonna call?

Coco (2017)