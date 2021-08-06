VPD issues public warning after string of gropings in East Vancouver

Vancouver Police are warning the public to be vigilant after four gropings were reported in one neighbourhood in as many months.

According to VPD Constable Tania Visintin, four groping incidents were reported to police in Champlain Heights between April 9 and August 1.

Police said the gropings took place just off Kerr Street between 51st and 55th Avenues and occurred between 3 and 9 pm.

Reports of the suspect’s age have ranged from 17 to 30 years old. In all cases, the suspect has been wearing sweatpants and a hooded sweater.

“We don’t want to instill fear,” Visintin said. “Rather, we want the public to be aware of patterns we are noticing and to be vigilant.”

VPD is asking anyone who sees suspicious activity or wishes to report a similar incident to call 911 immediately.