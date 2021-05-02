BC politician calling for public inquiry into province's COVID-19 response

A British Columbian politician is calling for a public inquiry into the provincial government’s COVID-19 response.

BC Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew is asking for Premier John Horgan and “MLAs of all parties” to commit to an independent Commission of Inquiry.

Dew revealed his request in a petition launched on May 2, noting that the investigation should be held “as soon as it is reasonable to do so.”

“The pandemic and response have taken a heavy toll on the lives and livelihoods of people, families, and businesses in British Columbia,” Dew said.

“British Columbians are tired, frustrated, confused, and angry. Many have lost loved ones, lost jobs, lost opportunities, and missed moments of connection with our families and communities.”

Dew noted that the inquiry should aim to understand what worked – and what didn’t – in regards to the government’s public health and economic response to the pandemic.

What the inquiry should not be, he said, is a game of “political finger-pointing.”

“How will British Columbia re-establish confidence in our public services if we don’t ensure complete transparency through a thorough examination of the failures and successes of our COVID-19 response?,” Dew asked.

“British Columbians deserve to know that the lessons of the pandemic are identified and put to use building resiliency for the challenges we will face together in the future.”