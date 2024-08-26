SportsCanadaWrestling

Wrestling legend "Psycho" Sid Vicious passes away at 63

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Aug 26 2024, 8:27 pm
Wrestling legend "Psycho" Sid Vicious passes away at 63
WWE

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures. Sid Eudy, better known to fans as “Psycho Sid,” has passed away at the age of 63 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

His son, Gunnar Eudy, confirmed the news in a heartfelt Facebook post on Monday.

“Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years,” he wrote. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

With tenures in both the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), the 6-foot-9 headliner performed under various monikers, including Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid.

Since the news broke, wrestling fans have taken to social media to share their favourite memories of the ’90s icon.

 

Eudy’s legacy includes six world championships, with two reigns as WWF Champion and two as WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

In 2017, the Arkansas native wrestled the last match of his four-decade career, defeating Paul Rosenberg in Ottawa, Ontario, for Great North Wrestling (GNW).

Al Sciola
