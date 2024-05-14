“Outrageous”: Protests in Vancouver over Israeli Independence Day illumination

Pro-Palestine demonstrators have gathered in Vancouver to protest the City’s decision to light up City Hall and the Burrard Bridge with blue and white lights in celebration of Israel’s 76th Independence Day.

In a statement shared by an alliance group of Vancouverites speaking out for Palestine, they describe the City’s decision as a “celebration of ‘Israeli’ colonialism.”

“Amid an ongoing genocide, in which Israeli occupation forces have already taken the lives of over 40,000 Palestinians, displacing nearly two million people, it is particularly outrageous that Vancouver has seen fit to celebrate the founding of the Israeli regime — itself based on the forced displacement of over 70% of the Palestinian people in al-Nakba in 1947 to 1948,” Samidoun Vancouver writes.

The protest is planned to take place outside City Hall from 3 to 6 pm, followed by a vigil at 6 pm until late.

Protesters are demanding the City reverse its decision and light up Vancouver for “Palestinian liberation and justice.”

Vancouver’s Mayor Ken Sim released a statement earlier in the day about the Illumination of City Hall and Burrard Bridge.

“We recognize and uphold fundamental freedoms of speech and the ability to peacefully protest whether at City Hall or across Vancouver. That being said, it’s equally important to emphasize that our City maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards hateful speech and violent demonstrations,” he wrote.

“Democratic principles are the foundation of this country, and any attempt to subvert or prevent Vancouver’s City Council from doing its democratic duty will not be tolerated. As Vancouver’s Mayor, I want to be clear that this Council will continue to carry out its duties despite threats to disrupt City Hall.”

The mayor added that the illumination request for Israel’s Independence Day was reviewed by City staff and aligned with the parameters of its Civic Protocol Policy.

City Hall and Burrard Street Bridge will also be illuminated for the Independence days of other countries, like Guyana and Azerbaijan, Vancouver’s mayor added.

Since 2021, the City has approved requests to illuminate City Hall and Burrard Bridge for Israel’s Independence Day.

“It’s important to note that this illumination does not imply or express support for the politics of any country,” Sim said. “Illumination requests are open to members of the public, charities, non-profit organizations registered in Canada, or Consulate Offices, and are assessed fairly and impartially in line with eligibility criteria and precedence.”

“Notably, the City has not declined illumination requests from other countries amidst political unrest or conflict with which Canada maintains diplomatic relations,” Sim added.

On Instagram, Samidoun Vancouver has shared clips of Tuesday’s protest. In the video, posters on City Hall steps have been placed and read “cease-fire on Gaza now,” “All eyes on Rafah,” and “Free Palestine.”

Vancouver Police told Daily Hive it will have officers on the scene “should anything arise.”